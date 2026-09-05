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Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries name new leaders to key State boards
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
Ruto appointed Henry Gichuhi Kinyua as the Non-Executive Chairperson of the Coffee Board of Kenya for a three-year term starting September 4, 2026.
The appointments, contained in Gazette Notices dated August 28, 2026, affect several public institutions, including the National Research Fund (NRF), National Commission for Science, Technology and Innovation (NACOSTI), Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC), Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) and the Kenya Yearbook Editorial Board