Sudan: Over 60 killed in strike on hospital, WHO says
The dead from Friday's attack include 13 children, medical staff and multiple patients, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday night.
The dead from Friday's attack include 13 children, medical staff and multiple patients, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Saturday night.
El-Fasher, in western Darfur, fell to RSF control at the end of October following an 18-month blockade that left residents cut off from food, aid, and essential services.
Humanitarian needs now far exceed available resources, with the IRC warning that without a dramatic increase in funding and guaranteed humanitarian access, countless more lives will be lost.
Drone strikes by the military on the RSF-controlled town of Al-Zuruq on Saturday killed 51 civilians, while RSF assaults on the town of Kernoi left 63 dead and 17 injured.
The United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) said "six troops were killed and six injured", including four seriously, when a drone hit their camp in Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan state.
The incident marks the sixth assault on WFP operations in the country this year, raising alarm over the escalating risks faced by aid agencies responding to widespread hunger and conflict.
The Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the paramilitary group battling the army in Sudan's civil war, was accused of Thursday's attack by a medical organisation, the Sudan Doctors' Network, and the army.
WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization was appalled and deeply shocked by the incident, calling for an immediate and unconditional end to all attacks on health facilities in the conflict-torn country.
More than 20 camp residents were missing, the rescuers said, warning the actual number could be higher.