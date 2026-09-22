NCIC summons MPs Didmus Barasa, John Ariko over public remarks
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
In a summons dated September 22, the NCIC directed Barasa to appear before the Commission at Britam Tower, Upper Hill, Nairobi, on September 29 at 10am.
NCIC Chairperson Kepha Omae said the commission expected all leaders who had received summonses to make arrangements to attend and respond to the issues raised against them
Gachagua is required to appear in person at the commission's offices at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on August 27, 2026.
To reinforce accountability, senators want amendments to the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act and the Public Audit Act. One of the main proposals is to increase fines for non-compliant officers from Sh500,000 to Sh5 million.
The committee’s chairperson, Senator Godfrey Osotsi, expressed disappointment after receiving letters of non-attendance from some governors just minutes before the scheduled meeting, while others did not respond to invitations at all.
While Governor Nassir offered no explanation, Governor Guyo requested the hearing be postponed, citing insecurity in Isiolo and claiming he had joined the County Security Committee to visit victims of recent attacks.
Orwoba, who was expected to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee at the Hustler Centre, arrived instead with her legal team to serve the order from the High Court.