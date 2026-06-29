Infographics
Most watched sporting events globally
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
The FIFA World Cup and the Summer Games top the list with around 5 billion viewers each, followed by the Tour de France at 3.5 billion
With millions of viewers worldwide, the Super Bowl halftime show is a global cultural stage, and selecting Bad Bunny is widely seen as a recognition of Latin music’s meteoric rise and influence.