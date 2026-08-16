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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Syria

Australians linked to IS blocked from leaving Syria camp
Global Affairs

Australians linked to IS blocked from leaving Syria camp

After nearly seven years confined in Roj detention camp of women and children from different countries remain in camps across northern Syria. Roj detention camp alone houses over 2,000 people from 40 nations, most of them minors and women associated with former IS fighters.

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