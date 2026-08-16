Top 10 Countries With Worst Healthcare Systems
Syria recording the lowest score globally at 35, followed by Venezuela at 40
Syria recording the lowest score globally at 35, followed by Venezuela at 40
Assad was not present in court after fleeing Damascus for Moscow with his family when his government was overthrown, bringing an end to more than five decades of rule by his family.
Reports of the blasts emerged as videos and images shared on social media showed flames and thick smoke rising from a vehicle near a hotel in the Syrian capital.
US troops have operated in Syria since 2015, initially deployed to combat the Islamic State (ISIS) and support local forces. Currently, about 1,000 personnel remain, but officials say most will be withdrawn over the coming months under a conditions-based plan.
After nearly seven years confined in Roj detention camp of women and children from different countries remain in camps across northern Syria. Roj detention camp alone houses over 2,000 people from 40 nations, most of them minors and women associated with former IS fighters.
Those detainees are among 7,000 IS group suspects, previously held by Syrian Kurdish fighters, whom the US military said it would transfer to Iraq after Syrian government forces seized Kurdish-held territory
Meanwhile, the United States has initiated a separate operation to relocate high-risk IS detainees from the region. US Central Command confirmed that up to 7,000 suspected fighters could be transferred to Iraq, with 150 already moved to a "secure location" across the border.
There was no sign of any harm to civilians in the strike late on Saturday and all the aircraft returned safely, the MoD added.
The attack on US forces on Saturday, December 13, 2025, was the first to inflict casualties since the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad a year ago.
According to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, renewed clashes broke out between local Druze factions and government forces near Tal Hadid
According to state-run news agency SANA, the deal was formalized on Sunday in Damascus between DP World and the General Authority for Land and Sea Ports.