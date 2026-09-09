Trump bans more Canadian imports as trade row escalates
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said the decision to reduce the country’s dependence on the US as its biggest trading partner “will come at a cost”.
In a statement on Monday, President Trump accused Canada of “ripping off” the United States for years, claiming its tariffs on American farmers and agricultural products had contributed to a $60bn trade deficit.
The legislation, passed on Friday, targets Russian officials, wealthy business leaders, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet of vessels accused of helping Moscow bypass restrictions on its oil exports. The bill will now move to the House of Representatives, although lawmakers will not vote on it until at least early September because Congress is currently on its summer recess.
Lula, a leftist titan of Latin American politics who is loved and despised in near-equal measure in Brazil, highlighted what he called his stamina and good health as he addressed a convention of his Worker's Party (PT) in Sao Paulo attended by around 3,000 people.
Speaking at the World Food Prize Foundation's DialogueNext Forum on Tuesday, Kagwe called on African countries to rethink their approach to agricultural exports and strengthen local processing industries before products reach international markets.
Although Trump has not commented directly on the order, he reiterated his stance on Iran’s nuclear program while speaking from Air Force One, saying the country must have "no nuclear weapons".
South Korea said it had not received official notification of the tariff change and expressed a desire to hold immediate talks with Washington. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, currently in Canada, is expected to travel to the United States soon to meet Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick to discuss the matter.
The president has repeatedly criticized the legal challenges against his trade measures, which argue that he overstepped his authority. On Truth Social, he delivered a blunt warning: "WE'RE SCREWED" if the court does not uphold his tariffs.
He also stated that he still believes a negotiated solution is possible to address the trade deficit between the world’s second-largest economy and the European Union (EU).
In a statement, Beijing said the US has been overstretching the concept of national security and abusing export control to suppress Chinese companies.
Financial markets immediately reacted to the escalating rhetoric, with the S&P 500 falling 2.7%, its sharpest decline since April.
Under the new measures, imported branded drugs will face a 100% tariff unless the producing company is building a manufacturing facility in the United States.
The revised rates, unveiled on Thursday, will replace the 2012 charges for marine services, ship dues, stevedoring, shore handling, wharfage, storage, and general services
Kenya’s exemption from these new tariffs is seen as a sign of continued goodwill and strong bilateral ties between Nairobi and Washington.
McEntarfer had worked in government for more than two decades before being appointed commissioner in 2023.
Matcha’s appeal lies in its health benefits, caffeine content, and deep, umami-rich flavour developed through a delicate and time-intensive production process.
Tariffs on Scotch whisky will be reduced from 150% to 75% immediately, and further lowered to 40% over the next ten years.
The ruling followed a public interest petition filed by Nairobi resident Jared Ngisa Nyabuto, who argued that the law was being used illegally to burden residents financially without due process.
In a landmark decision, the Court of International Trade said Congress, not the president, has the sole authority to regulate trade with other countries unless specifically permitted by law.