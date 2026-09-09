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US Senate approves tough Russia sanctions bill targeting oil revenues
Global Affairs

US Senate approves tough Russia sanctions bill targeting oil revenues

The legislation, passed on Friday, targets Russian officials, wealthy business leaders, financial institutions and the so-called shadow fleet of vessels accused of helping Moscow bypass restrictions on its oil exports. The bill will now move to the House of Representatives, although lawmakers will not vote on it until at least early September because Congress is currently on its summer recess.

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