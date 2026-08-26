Education and Career
MPs clear Sossion, Lentoijoni to serve on Teachers Service Commission
Ruto had nominated Sossion and Lentoijoni to fill vacant positions at the commission following a period when the TSC had fewer members than required.
Ruto had nominated Sossion and Lentoijoni to fill vacant positions at the commission following a period when the TSC had fewer members than required.
The Deputy President noted that many teachers have stagnated in one job level for more than a decade, a gap the government now seeks to address through structured promotions and reforms in service delivery.