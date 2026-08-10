Sports
Golf: Chege wins sixth leg of PGK Equator Tour in Nakuru
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
The Thika Sports Club player finished ahead of seasoned professional Dismas Indiza, who carded 286 (-6), while Mutahi Kibugu was third on 287 (-5).
Chege, who started the final round in ninth place, three shots off the lead, mounted a remarkable comeback with a near-flawless six-under-par 65 to finish the tournament on seven-under-par 206, the lowest total of the week.