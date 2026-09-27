Sports
Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon, as Assefa misses out on world record
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
The 35-year-old Adola had crossed the line minutes before in an unofficial time of 2:02:50 for his second win in the German capital after his victory in 2021.
In a statement released on Thursday, the global athletics governing body announced that it had ratified eight records set in 2026.