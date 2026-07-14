Sports
Kitale to host National Tong-IL Moo-Do Junior Championship
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
The championship will serve as the qualification pathway for the 13th Mombasa Open Tong-IL Moo-Do International Martial Arts Championship.
In a statement issued on Saturday, KTMF Chairman Clarence Mwakio Ingalwa said the premier youth tournament will bring together young martial artists from across the country in the primary school, junior secondary school, and senior school categories.