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MPs reject plan to merge Tourism Research Institute with KTB
Members of the Tourism and Wildlife Committee said merging the two institutions could weaken tourism research and affect efforts to build a stable and growing tourism industry.
Members of the Tourism and Wildlife Committee said merging the two institutions could weaken tourism research and affect efforts to build a stable and growing tourism industry.
The growth was driven mainly by holidaymakers, with 44.2 % of visitors stating that leisure was their main reason for entry.