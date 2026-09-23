Dreamline bus crash on Mombasa highway leaves two dead, six injured
Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it
Samburu Sub-County Police Commander Lydia Mambo said preliminary investigations showed that the lorry had stalled on the highway without warning signs being placed behind it
Another witness said the Range Rover rammed into a nearby tipper shortly after hitting the motorcycle, before losing control and rolling several times. The witness said the vehicle was allegedly speeding and overtaking dangerously at the time of the crash
The Kenya Red Cross also wants authorities and motorists to pay greater attention to road safety within towns and cities, where pedestrians and other vulnerable groups face increased danger from vehicles travelling at high speeds.
The deadliest accident happened at the notorious Mlima Punda black spot along the Eldoret-Nakuru highway, where seven people, among them two students travelling home for the school holidays, were killed after three vehicles collided.
Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation, Idris said that while enforcement is necessary, much of the responsibility lies with individual drivers.