TI Kenya lists voter register audit among key reforms before 2027
Speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, Masinde said a detailed review of the register was necessary to ensure that records were up to date.
Speaking in an interview on Monday, August 10, 2026, Masinde said a detailed review of the register was necessary to ensure that records were up to date.
CCTV footage showed the attackers arriving in waves, first on motorcycles and later on foot, disrupting the meeting and reportedly robbing some participants
Released on Monday, the report—titled Political Economy Analysis of the Leadership and Integrity Vetting Framework in Kenya—found that nominations are often politically negotiated to reward allies, balance ethnic and regional interests, and create conditions favourable for re-election.
A recent government report showed that 129 women were murdered in the first three months of 2025 alone. KHRC wants femicide to be recognized as a separate criminal offence under the Penal Code.