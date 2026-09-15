Kenya Airports Authority breaks silence on viral JKIA phone incident
According to the authority, passengers may be required to produce identification and complete the relevant documentation before recovered items can be handed over to them.
According to the authority, passengers may be required to produce identification and complete the relevant documentation before recovered items can be handed over to them.
Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o said the total travel bill increased by Sh5.2 billion compared with the previous financial year.
Capdevila disclosed on Friday that his Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) application had been rejected, leaving him unable to travel to the United States with his family.
The policy, which took effect on June 25, 2026, allows qualifying Kenyans residing in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union countries, Canada, Australia, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and New Zealand to obtain either a 14-day or 60-day visa upon arrival at airports in Dubai or Abu Dhabi
State House is among the highest spenders on foreign travel, coming second only to the Foreign Affairs department. During the review period, State House spent Sh1.3 billion on foreign travel and Sh69 million on local travel.
According to the latest County Governments Budget Implementation Review Report, officials racked up billions on travel, with Nairobi, Machakos, and Kitui topping the list of spenders.