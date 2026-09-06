Hundreds of flights suspended after Indonesia volcano erupts
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
Authorities said 209 flights were suspended after ash from Anak Krakatau was detected in airspace near Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport on Sunday morning.
The first additional train operated on Monday evening, departing from the Mombasa Terminus at 8.40 pm. Two more services will run on Tuesday. The first will leave the Nairobi Terminus at 9.40 am, while the second will depart from the Mombasa Terminus at 4.30 pm.
In a customer update issued on Monday, the national carrier said the industrial action by Air Traffic Control (ATC) workers had created a flight backlog, forcing it to reschedule and cancel some flights.
In a customer update issued on Sunday, the national carrier apologised for the disruption and said its teams were working with aviation authorities and relevant airport stakeholders to minimise the impact on travellers.
In a passenger advisory issued on Sunday, the authority said it was working with aviation agencies, airlines and other stakeholders to manage the situation and minimise disruption to airport operations.
The strikes, announced by the U.S. Central Command (Centcom) on Saturday, were ordered by President Donald Trump following Friday night's attack, which also left one U.S. service member missing and four others injured.