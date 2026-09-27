CJ Koome appoints new chairpersons, members to six specialised tribunals
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
The appointments were made by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) under various laws governing the tribunals, with most taking effect in September 2026.
The JSC said interested and qualified applicants should submit their applications through its online jobs portal, where detailed job descriptions, appointment requirements and application instructions are available
According to the Judiciary, the Division is expected to enhance access to justice by providing a dedicated forum for tribunal appeals, improve efficiency and reduce case backlogs, promote consistency in decisions involving specialized tribunal matters, and strengthen the delivery of timely, efficient and people-centred justice.
Deputy Chief Registrar Paul Ndemo sexplained that the traditional court setup is largely confrontational, where one side wins and the other loses, a situation that can deepen disagreements rather than resolve them fully.