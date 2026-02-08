News
Farouk Kibet fronts UDA campaign amid sibling feud in Isiolo South
Speaking during campaign stops, Farouk Kibet and Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo called on pastoralist voters to stay loyal to the ruling party by electing Tubi Mohamed Tubi.
Speaking during campaign stops, Farouk Kibet and Isiolo Governor Abdi Hassan Guyo called on pastoralist voters to stay loyal to the ruling party by electing Tubi Mohamed Tubi.
Tubi Mohamed Tubi, son of the late legislator, expressed gratitude to the community for standing with the family during their time of mourning.