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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Uber

Uber, Bolt, Glovo face higher licence fees under new delivery permit
Business

Uber, Bolt, Glovo face higher licence fees under new delivery permit

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out a 10-year Courier Hailing Service Provider licence to cover companies offering courier services through digital platforms. Under the new category, firms will pay a Sh5,000 application fee, an initial licence fee of Sh100,000 and an annual operating fee of Sh100,000 or 0.4 percent of their annual gross turnover, whichever is higher.

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