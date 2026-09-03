Uber shuts down operations in Nigeria, Uganda with immediate effect
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The exit marks a major change for commuters and drivers who have relied on the platform, particularly in Nigeria, where Uber had spent more than a decade expanding its services.
The companies said drivers’ earnings cannot be looked at through the price of an individual trip alone. They said the amount a driver makes is affected by the number of trips completed, the level of passenger demand, vehicle use and the costs involved in operating the vehicle.
Amin said gunshots were then heard from the rear of the vehicle, where Mutiso was seated. The driver subsequently saw a man armed with a pistol firing towards the back of the car. Mutiso was shot three times in the attack.
A study by ride-hailing company Uber estimates that the proposed fare controls could remove about Sh20 billion from the economy each year as many customers choose not to book short-distance rides because of the higher charges.
The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has rolled out a 10-year Courier Hailing Service Provider licence to cover companies offering courier services through digital platforms. Under the new category, firms will pay a Sh5,000 application fee, an initial licence fee of Sh100,000 and an annual operating fee of Sh100,000 or 0.4 percent of their annual gross turnover, whichever is higher.
Uber has ended its Tanzania operations after nearly a decade, citing a difficult regulatory environment and competition, affecting over 1,500 drivers and reducing ride-hailing options in Dar es Salaam.
A daytime safari, which can accommodate up to seven passengers, will cost Sh25,000, while a night safari for a maximum of five people will go for Sh40,000.