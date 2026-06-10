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Kenya to invest Sh141.9bn to expand UN Office in Nairobi
These include the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women
These include the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), and UN Women
In Kenya, UNFPA supports programmes that include contraceptive distribution, antenatal care, prevention of HIV among adolescents, initiatives to reduce unsafe abortions, and campaigns to lower teenage pregnancies.
CS Duale reiterated the government’s pledge to guarantee equitable access to reproductive health supplies for all Kenyans without discrimination or financial barriers.
The partnership focuses on delivering coordinated technical assistance and enhancing the capacity of health and social systems.