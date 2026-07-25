First volunteer receives Oxford's experimental Ebola vaccine in global trial
Hunt said he decided to volunteer after following reports of the deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and wanted to play a role in efforts to fight the disease.
Hunt said he decided to volunteer after following reports of the deadly Ebola outbreak in DR Congo and wanted to play a role in efforts to fight the disease.
According to Health CS Duale, the Ministry of Health activated the national Ebola Incident Management System on May 20 as part of efforts to strengthen readiness in the event of a possible outbreak.
Through the programme, the Kenya BioVax Institute will receive complete training in the entire vaccine production process, from research and development to large-scale manufacturing.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Wednesday, Nyabero said the effectiveness of vaccines often goes unnoticed because they prevent diseases before they occur.
WHO strongly reaffirmed that vaccines do not cause autism, pointing to decades of evidence and large-scale studies from multiple countries that have consistently reached the same conclusion.
While Kenya’s Expanded Programme on Immunisation (KEPI) includes 14 vaccines, only four met the recommended national coverage rate of 90 per cent or higher in 2024.
Health Director-General Patrick Amoth said the allocation will help end stockouts permanently, with discussions underway to safeguard the money for exclusive use in vaccine procurement.