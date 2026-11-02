Kabogo launches 11 cold-chain vehicles for medical supplies

Information, Communications and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has launched 11 specialised cold-chain vehicles to improve the delivery of temperature-sensitive medicines, vaccines and other medical supplies to health facilities across the country.

The vehicles, unveiled under the Post for Health project, will use the Postal Corporation of Kenya's national distribution network to transport medical supplies from warehouses to health facilities, particularly in remote areas.

Speaking during the launch in Nairobi on Monday, Kabogo urged Posta management to ensure the vehicles were fitted with cameras, temperature-monitoring equipment and tracking systems to guarantee the safe handling and delivery of medical products.

The CS warned against using the specialised vehicles for ordinary parcel deliveries, saying they had been acquired for a specific purpose.

"These are special vehicles for special purposes. We've been getting drugs to rural Kenya, drugs that require certain temperature, right from the warehouse all the way to the last mile," he said.

Kabogo said he had been informed that the vehicles lacked cameras, thermal thermometers and tracking equipment, which he said were necessary to monitor their operations and ensure accountability.

"I know you are short; you have a shortfall of parcel vehicles. These vehicles are not for that purpose," he cautioned Posta officials.

The Cabinet Secretary said the 11 vehicles were intended to address gaps in the distribution of medical supplies, particularly to facilities far from major urban centres.

The project originated from a decision by the Universal Postal Union (UPU) during the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic to support postal operators in transporting health products.

Kenya subsequently applied for support, with the UPU approving the country's request. The Universal Service Fund provided the balance required to complete the fleet, alongside support from international and national partners.

Kabogo said the initiative would also strengthen Posta's commercial operations as it seeks to diversify beyond traditional letter delivery into logistics, parcels and payments.

He noted that the corporation was undergoing changes under the Government-Owned Enterprises Act 2025, which requires it to finance its operations through services it provides.

Kabogo also announced plans to return Posta's public service functions to the ministry, saying the government was preparing a proposal for Cabinet approval.

He said the project would ultimately be judged by its ability to ensure that health facilities, including remote dispensaries, received medical supplies in good condition.

"A nurse at the dispensary far from Nairobi should be able to order vaccines and receive them in good condition, carried by postal vehicles," he said.