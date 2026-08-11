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NTSA issues four-month deadline for collection of physical logbooks
The notice follows an earlier public notice issued by NTSA on Thursday, June 11, 2026, concerning the collection of unclaimed physical logbooks
The notice follows an earlier public notice issued by NTSA on Thursday, June 11, 2026, concerning the collection of unclaimed physical logbooks
In a notice to users, NTSA explained that the interruption is part of a planned technical migration meant to support the rollout of the digital system.