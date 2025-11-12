Vietnam
Typhoon Bualoi leaves at least 9 dead, 17 missing in Vietnam
According to Vietnam’s national weather agency, the storm made landfall along the country’s northern central coastline early Monday with waves reaching up to eight metres.
Kenyan woman spared death in Vietnam drug case
Nduta had been convicted of trafficking 2 kilograms of narcotics, an offence that, until recently, attracted the death penalty under Vietnamese law.
34 dead after tourist boat capsizes Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay
The vessel, which was carrying 48 passengers and five crew members on a sightseeing excursion, was overturned by strong winds and large waves during a sudden thunderstorm, Vietnamese outlets reported.
Vietnam parliament scraps district-level governance structure
In a unanimous vote on Monday, lawmakers agreed to dissolve the district-level administration, leaving only two layers of government provinces and communes in place.
Vietnam abolishes two-child limit amid declining birth rates
The communist-led nation has faced a sharp decline in birth rates over the past three years, with the total fertility rate falling to 1.91 children per woman last year below the replacement threshold, the Ministry of Health revealed.
Mother’s plea as daughter faces execution in Vietnam
Sitting on a stone outside her home in Weithaga village, Murang’a County, Purity Wangui is overwhelmed with desperation. Her daughter, Margaret Nduta, has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking, and the clock is ticking on her only chance to appeal.
Kenyan Woman Gets Death Penalty in Vietnam for Drug Trafficking
A Kenyan woman in Vietnam's most populous city, Ho Chi Minh has been sentenced to death for trafficking over 2 kilograms of drugs through Tan Son Nhat Airport.