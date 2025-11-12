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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Vietnam

Macharia Margaret Nduta at the HCMC People's Court, March 6, 2025. PHOTO/VnExpress
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Mother’s plea as daughter faces execution in Vietnam

Sitting on a stone outside her home in Weithaga village, Murang’a County, Purity Wangui is overwhelmed with desperation. Her daughter, Margaret Nduta, has been sentenced to death in Vietnam for drug trafficking, and the clock is ticking on her only chance to appeal.

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