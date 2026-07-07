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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Vinícius Júnior

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Júnior.PHOTO/NPR
Sports

Vinícius and Brazil: A chance to reignite

The winger’s recent temperament at Real Madrid and the slow grind of form have turned whispers into headlines, but international duty offers a fresh stage and a coach with a clear plan to flip the script.

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