Not my decision! Vinicius exempts himself from penalty blame
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
With the match level at 0-0, the Real Madrid CF forward opted not to take the crucial penalty, a decision that has sparked intense debate after Guimarães failed to convert.
UEFA has provisionally suspended Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for one match over an alleged racist comment toward Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, sidelining him for the Madrid leg as the investigation continues.
Real Madrid’s 1-0 win at Benfica was halted after Vinicius Jr alleged racist abuse by Gianluca Prestianni, triggering FIFA’s protocol and renewed criticism of football’s response.
The winger’s recent temperament at Real Madrid and the slow grind of form have turned whispers into headlines, but international duty offers a fresh stage and a coach with a clear plan to flip the script.
After being left out of Real Madrid’s starting XI multiple times this season and increasingly used as an impact substitute, the Brazil superstar is said to be seriously considering a January departure if his role doesn’t change.
With the score still in the balance, Alonso withdrew Vinícius in the 72nd minute for Rodrygo. The Brazilian’s reaction was unmistakable: he jabbed at his chest as if asking “me?”, shouted and laughed in disbelief.
The 25-year-old Brazilian, who scored in Champions League finals during Real's triumphs in 2022 and 2024, has been substituted in 10 of the 12 matches since Alonso took charge in June following Carlo Ancelotti's departure.
The win was the first for new manager Carlo Ancelotti, whose first match in charge was a 0-0 draw with Ecuador on Thursday.