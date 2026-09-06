Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky’s Saudi visit signals push for expanded air defence partnership
Global Affairs

Zelensky’s Saudi visit signals push for expanded air defence partnership

The talks come as Ukraine continues to promote its battlefield-tested systems for countering aerial threats, particularly drones that have been widely used in the war with Russia. Kyiv has positioned itself as having practical experience in handling drone attacks, an area that has drawn attention from countries in the Gulf facing similar risks.

By