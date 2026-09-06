Trump’s top envoys head to Kyiv for Ukraine peace talks after meeting Putin
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
The visit will be the first by Trump’s lead negotiators to the Ukrainian capital since the full-scale Russian invasion began in February 2022.
In a video posted late Tuesday, Zelensky thanked Syrskyi for his service and recognised his role in defending Kyiv during the opening days of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.
The talks come as Ukraine continues to promote its battlefield-tested systems for countering aerial threats, particularly drones that have been widely used in the war with Russia. Kyiv has positioned itself as having practical experience in handling drone attacks, an area that has drawn attention from countries in the Gulf facing similar risks.
The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia had issued ultimatums to Ukraine over oil supplies, heightening tensions over energy flows disrupted by the ongoing war with Russia.
According to Zelensky, Ukrainian and American negotiators have already aligned on “90%” of a 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict.
He insisted that the process remains the exclusive prerogative of Ukrainian citizens and authorities, even as the country continues to grapple with the realities of war.
Zelensky will attend the talks in Downing Street alongside French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.
"I advise American President Donald Trump to come to Ukraine and live in my house for one week," Usyk said.
Trump showed a video depicting hate speech and alleged genocide against white farmers.
His position, confirmed by presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak, shuts down the possibility of lower-level negotiations.
The offer, delivered early on Sunday, came hours after the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom called for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire.
Muizzu, 46, began the marathon press conference at 10:00 am (0500 GMT) on Saturday, and it continued for 14 hours and 54 minutes with brief pauses for prayers.
The meeting, as reported by AFP, held on the sidelines of Pope Francis’s funeral, comes at a time when Trump is increasing pressure on Kyiv to accept a peace deal with Russia.
Ramaphosa said his meeting with Zelensky focused on working towards a "comprehensive peace" and efforts to end the war.
Zelensky said Ukraine saw hundreds of attacks and drone launches on Sunday.
On Saturday, Russia and Ukraine also conducted a significant prisoner-of-war exchange, with both sides reporting the return of over 240 captured fighters.