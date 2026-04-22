Senator Wambua raises alarm over AI 'cloning' of the dead, calls for regulation
In recent years, a growing trend known as “digital resurrection” has emerged, where AI is used to recreate the voices, images, or behaviour of people who have died.
In recent years, a growing trend known as “digital resurrection” has emerged, where AI is used to recreate the voices, images, or behaviour of people who have died.
Speaking during the unveiling, head coach Kevin Wambua remained upbeat after the team finished third in the Nairobi leg, saying his main objective is to help Kenya gain promotion to Division One next season.
Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.
Wambua faulted what he termed powerful cartels that have taken over sand harvesting in the area, accusing them of ignoring the law and prioritising profits over the wellbeing of local communities. He said the situation has reached a critical point and requires firm action from county leadership.