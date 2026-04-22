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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wambua

Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2
Sports

Wambua blames panic as Shujaa fall to US at HSBC SVNS 2

Wambua admitted the defining problem was composure, or the lack of it, when Shujaa were without the ball. The coach painted a picture of a side that rushed to reclaim possession, crowding the breakdown and leaving gaps that the Americans exploited.

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