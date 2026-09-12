Politics
Muturi: Garissa attack on opposition leaders was ‘attempted assassination’
The former CS called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to move swiftly to establish what happened and identify those behind the incident.
The former CS called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to move swiftly to establish what happened and identify those behind the incident.
The statement was accompanied by an image of a purported invitation to a special press conference that claimed Kalonzo would make a major announcement on political alliances and the future of the country’s leadership.