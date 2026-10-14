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The appointments came after extensive consultations between Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Muslim organizations, including the Jamia Mosque Committee, the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), NAMLEF, and CIPK. The panel’s role under the Waqf Act 2022 is to ensure that competent and qualified individuals are appointed to the Waqf Commission, tasked with managing Waqf assets responsibly and enhancing accountability.