Attorney General receives eight nominees for Kenya’s Waqf Commission
The proposed membership comprises one alim, or Islamic scholar, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six professionals with relevant technical expertise.
The proposed membership comprises one alim, or Islamic scholar, one prominent businessperson or entrepreneur, and six professionals with relevant technical expertise.
The shortlisted candidates come from 16 counties, with Wajir emerging as the most represented county with seven candidates. Mombasa follows with six, while Lamu has four and Kilifi has three.
The appointments came after extensive consultations between Attorney-General Dorcas Oduor and Muslim organizations, including the Jamia Mosque Committee, the Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM), NAMLEF, and CIPK. The panel’s role under the Waqf Act 2022 is to ensure that competent and qualified individuals are appointed to the Waqf Commission, tasked with managing Waqf assets responsibly and enhancing accountability.
Al-Hajji Hassan Kirua ole Naado cited frustrations over prolonged delays and lack of progress in the appointment process.