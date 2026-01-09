Millions in Ukraine lose heat and water after Russian strikes
Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately targeting energy networks to cause widespread disruption during the cold season.
Ukraine has accused Russia of deliberately targeting energy networks to cause widespread disruption during the cold season.
President Volodymyr Zelensky described the talks as a step forward but cautioned that Moscow’s insistence on formal recognition of the land it controls remains the key obstacle.
International observers warn the city could now face one of the bloodiest episodes of the ongoing civil war, which began in April 2023 and has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly 12 million people. The United Nations said there were credible reports of “summary executions,” while experts from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab released satellite images showing what appeared to be “piles of bodies executed en masse.”
Trump added that Ukraine could “maybe even go further than that,” though he did not clarify what this entailed. He made no mention of Crimea, seized by Russia in 2014, while the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022.
The French leader added that Trump would be advocating for a trilateral meeting involving Putin, Zelensky, and himself in the future.
It remains uncertain whether Hamas will accept the latest ceasefire terms.
Zalambessa had been one of several crossing points reopened in 2018 after a peace deal between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, a breakthrough that earned Abiy the Nobel Peace Prize.