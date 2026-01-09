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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

war

El-Fasher falls as fears of mass killings grip Sudan
Global Affairs

El-Fasher falls as fears of mass killings grip Sudan

International observers warn the city could now face one of the bloodiest episodes of the ongoing civil war, which began in April 2023 and has already claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced nearly 12 million people. The United Nations said there were credible reports of “summary executions,” while experts from Yale University’s Humanitarian Research Lab released satellite images showing what appeared to be “piles of bodies executed en masse.”

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