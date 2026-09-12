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UDA scraps registration fees ahead of October 3 ward grassroots polls
The counties covered by the exercise are Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisii, Samburu, Nandi, Vihiga, Baringo, Nakuru, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.
The counties covered by the exercise are Wajir, Marsabit, Isiolo, Kisii, Samburu, Nandi, Vihiga, Baringo, Nakuru, Mombasa, Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi.
The candidate registration portal opened on Thursday, September 3, and will remain open until Friday, September 18, at 5pm.