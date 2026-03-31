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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

VIdeos

The streets might make it look like there’s power in gangs and violence, but the reality is loss

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The streets might make it look like there’s power in gangs and violence, but the reality is loss

Radio Generation (rgk.co.ke), The Home of Hard Truths and Bold Insights! Broadcasting in Nairobi on 88.8 FM, Mombasa- 90.7 FM, Malindi- 92.1 FM, Lamu- 92.6 FM Garissa- 89.5 FM The The Wind Down- 7 PM to 10PM Host: Emmanuel Kisiangani Bashir Halaiki Producer: Chess Nthusi Digital: Jemimah Mose

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