Wetang’ula urges Trans-Nzoia residents to back Ruto, calls for end to abusive politics

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has urged residents of Trans-Nzoia to support President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, while calling on political leaders to embrace constructive politics and focus on development.

Speaking while attending the funeral of Mama Eunice Chebet in Kitalale, Saboti Constituency, Wetang’ula said political differences should not stand in the way of development in the region.

“Constructive politics breeds progressive development, and leaders in Trans-Nzoia and across the country should desist from abusive politics,” Wetang’ula said.

The Speaker said some infrastructure projects in Trans-Nzoia had stalled, which he attributed to what he described as “petty politics”.

He said President Ruto had visited various parts of the country with development projects, but noted that some infrastructure projects in Trans-Nzoia were yet to be completed.

“President William Ruto has visited every corner of this country with development projects, except for some infrastructure projects in Trans-Nzoia, which are stalled due to petty politics,” he said.

Wetang’ula, however, assured residents that major road projects were being pursued, including the Maili Tisa-Mois Bridge-Kitale-Makutano-Kapenguria-Turkana road.

According to Wetang’ula, the road project will cost Sh18 billion.

He also called for improvements in the health sector in Trans-Nzoia, saying hospitals in the region should be fully operational and adequately supplied with medicine.

“The Health Sector in Trans-Nzoia requires review to ensure that hospitals are operational and have medicine to provide proper medical care to residents,” he said.

Wetang’ula further highlighted the importance of agriculture to Trans-Nzoia, describing the county as one of Kenya’s breadbaskets.

He said measures by the Ruto administration to reduce the cost of fertiliser were aimed at supporting farmers and increasing the production of maize and other agricultural products.

“President Ruto reduced the price of fertiliser to boost the production of maize and other farm products and ensure Kenya remains food secure,” he said.

Wetang’ula subsequently urged residents of Kitalale to register as voters and support Ruto in the 2027 presidential election.

“I therefore urged the residents of Kitalale in Trans-Nzoia to register as voters and vote for President Ruto’s second term,” he said.

The remarks were made during the funeral of Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben, where Wetang’ula also conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

“The loss of a matriarch leaves a deep void within a family. We are grateful to God for the life he granted to Mama Eunice Chebet Moiben,” he said.

Wetang’ula prayed for strength and grace for the family as it mourned the loss, adding: “We stand with the family and may Mama Eunice Chebet’s soul rest in peace.”