Abraham Kiptum, Mercy Kandie Rotich win 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi marathon

37-year-old Abraham Kiptum has won the men's full marathon at the 2026 Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, while Mercy Kandie Rotich claimed the women's title, with both winners set to receive Sh2 million each.

The two athletes triumphed in the 42-kilometre races on Sunday, October 25, in an event that brought thousands of runners to Nairobi for one of Kenya's major road-running competitions.

Kiptum's victory highlighted Kenya's established tradition in long-distance running, while Rotich's win secured her the top prize in the women's category.

The winners' prizes are part of the marathon's awards schedule, which offers Sh2 million to the first-place finisher in each full-marathon category. The second-place finishers are due to receive Sh1 million each, while athletes finishing third will earn Sh500,000 apiece.

Organisers have also allocated prizes to runners finishing between fourth and 10th place in both the men's and women's full-marathon categories.

Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon took runners along Nairobi's Southern Bypass, with Uhuru Gardens serving as the finish venue for the full marathon and other major race categories.

The 42km race started at 06:00 am, with participants assembling outside Carnivore along Southern Bypass Road before setting off.

The route formed part of the event's wider programme, which included a 21km half marathon, a wheelchair half marathon, a 10km road race and a 5km family fun run.

The event offered different categories for elite athletes, recreational runners, families and participants with disabilities.

The 2026 edition was the 23rd running of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon, which has been held since 2003.

Over the years, the event has grown into a major fixture on Kenya's sporting calendar, attracting local and international participants while promoting fitness and community engagement.

The marathon has also expanded its social impact beyond competition. Proceeds from the event support the Standard Chartered Foundation's initiatives, which focus on helping young people develop skills and access opportunities in employment and entrepreneurship.

The competition has increasingly included athletes with disabilities through its dedicated wheelchair half-marathon category, alongside the traditional road-racing distances.

Its different race formats also provide opportunities for participants who may not be ready to compete over the full marathon distance but want to take part in an organised sporting event.

The 2026 race took place against the backdrop of Kenya's strong reputation in distance running, with the country continuing to produce athletes who compete in road races and major international championships.

Kiptum and Rotich's victories put them at the top of the men's and women's full-marathon standings, respectively.

The prize schedule provides equal awards for men and women in the full-marathon category and is subject to the event's conditions, including compliance with anti-doping regulations.

With the finish at Uhuru Gardens, the marathon brought together elite competition and mass participation in the Kenyan capital, continuing a tradition that has run for more than two decades.