Africa is losing more than Sh651 billion every year through expensive cross-border transactions, with currency conversion charges and reliance on foreign intermediaries continuing to drive up the cost of trade between countries on the continent.

The Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) says the losses are largely linked to the fragmented nature of Africa's payment networks, which force businesses and individuals to rely on multiple intermediaries when transferring money across borders.

Speaking during the opening of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement Conference in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on November 26, PAPSS Chief Executive Officer Mike Ogbalu called for stronger connections between existing payment systems to make transactions faster, cheaper and more accessible.

He said that despite the progress made since PAPSS was introduced four years ago, challenges in connecting different payment platforms continue to slow its adoption and limit the benefits of having a continent-wide payment network.

The system has expanded to 31 African countries, including Kenya, with 24 central banks having joined the platform. More than 220 commercial banks have also been brought on board, giving businesses and individuals an alternative to using several intermediaries when making payments for trade within Africa.

Ogbalu said the platform had helped reduce the time required to complete transactions by allowing money to move directly between bank accounts and mobile wallets across different countries.

It supports account-to-account, account-to-wallet and wallet-to-wallet transfers, allowing recipients to receive money in their local currencies without having to go through lengthy conversion processes.

“Our instant payment system allows us to send, let's say, Kenyan shillings that arrive in Ghana in a Ghanaian account or wallet in Ghanaian cedis, and we committed to the market that we would do this in 120 seconds, but today we process those transactions in an average of seven seconds,” said Ogbalu.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretary General Wamkele Mene said the continent continues to lose billions of dollars annually because of the high cost of converting currencies and dependence on the US dollar when African countries trade with one another.

He questioned why transactions between two African countries should require exposure to the US dollar, arguing that the current arrangement adds unnecessary costs to trade within the continent.

“Our statistics indicate that the continent of Africa loses 5 billion dollars annually because of the cost of currency conversion and our exposure to USD, and I always ask myself what has the dollar got to do with two African countries trading.”

The concerns come as Africa's digital payments market is projected to reach a demand of 1.5 trillion dollars by 2030, raising pressure on financial institutions and payment service providers to strengthen existing infrastructure.

Despite having 33 instant payment systems, 346 fintech companies focused on payments and more than 81.8 billion mobile money transactions annually, the continent has yet to achieve the level of integration needed to fully benefit from its growing digital financial sector.

Stakeholders at the conference said more investment and cooperation would be necessary to connect the different systems and ensure that businesses and individuals can transact across borders without facing unnecessary delays and charges.

AfriExim Bank Executive Vice President Heytham Elmaayer said the next stage of PAPSS development should focus on increasing the use of the platform after successfully establishing its network and bringing several countries on board.

He called for more players, particularly eligible fintech companies, to be allowed to participate in the system to expand its reach and increase the number of transactions processed.

“Phase one was to build the network. Phase two, we got a good amount of participating countries, and now phase three: let's use it together, and that depends on all of us in this room. An important level in this phase is perhaps the opening of participation for eligible fintechs.”

Ogbalu said the continent had already demonstrated its ability to develop successful payment solutions, but many of these systems continued to operate independently instead of working together.

“We have seen scale in Kenya; we have seen scale across the continent, but what we have is we have bright light operating separately and individually,” he added.

Although Africa has made progress in expanding digital payments and improving the movement of money between countries, stakeholders said the lack of proper connections between existing platforms remains a major obstacle to achieving cheaper and more efficient transactions.

The conference in Addis Ababa is bringing together players in the continent's financial sector to discuss the future of the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, with discussions expected to focus on improving cooperation, expanding participation and reducing the cost of cross-border payments.

The push is aimed at giving PAPSS a bigger role in facilitating trade across Africa by allowing countries to settle transactions in their local currencies while reducing dependence on external financial channels.