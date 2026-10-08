Amoth: Coordinated action key to containing Ebola in Kenya

Health authorities have moved to tighten Kenya’s Ebola response, with teams increasing contact tracing and surveillance while keeping isolation and treatment centres prepared to handle possible cases.

Director-General for Health Dr Patrick Amoth said the country was strengthening its response systems and improving coordination between the various teams involved in detecting and containing the virus.

He spoke on Thursday, October 8, 2026, following an Ebola Incident Management Support Team (IMST) meeting that reviewed the national response structure and preparations for the proposed Ebola Taskforce.

The meeting was aimed at ensuring the taskforce structure is aligned and ready for quick adoption and implementation as Kenya steps up measures to prevent further transmission.

“This morning’s Ebola IMST meeting focused on strengthening the national response architecture and aligning the proposed Ebola Taskforce structure for rapid adoption and execution,” Amoth said in a statement posted on Thursday on the Ministry of Health’s official X account.

The discussions brought together health stakeholders as the government works to ensure different parts of the response system can act together and respond quickly to any emerging risks.

Amoth said particular attention was being given to people who may have been exposed to the virus, surveillance at points of entry and the readiness of facilities designated to isolate and treat patients.

“Our priority is to move with speed, discipline and coordination: intensifying contact tracing and monitoring, strengthening surveillance at points of entry, and ensuring designated isolation and treatment facilities remain ready,” Amoth said.

The strengthened surveillance is expected to support early detection and closer monitoring as health authorities work to identify possible infections and limit the risk of further spread.

Amoth calls for coordinated Ebola response

Amoth said Kenya’s ability to contain Ebola would depend on close cooperation among the different groups involved in the national health response.

He pointed to surveillance teams, laboratories, clinicians, emergency responders and county health structures as key parts of the containment effort.

“Containment depends on every part of the system working together: public health surveillance, laboratories, clinicians, emergency response teams, county structures and clear risk communication to the public,” he said.

The increased focus on points of entry is part of efforts to improve surveillance and support the early identification of possible cases.

Health authorities are also maintaining readiness at designated isolation and treatment facilities so that suspected or confirmed cases can be managed as required.

The measures are being coordinated across the national and county levels, with health teams expected to work together in surveillance, laboratory services, clinical care and emergency response.

Amoth said the government was taking steps to prevent the virus from spreading further and protect communities.

“We are acting decisively to prevent further transmission and protect communities,” Amoth said.

He also called on members of the public to stay alert while avoiding unnecessary fear, urging Kenyans to rely on information provided through official Ministry of Health channels.

The latest measures place surveillance, contact tracing, coordination and facility readiness at the centre of Kenya’s Ebola response.

National and county health teams, laboratories, clinicians and emergency responders are being brought together as authorities seek to strengthen the country’s ability to detect and respond to possible transmission.

The Ministry of Health is also encouraging the public to remain vigilant and follow verified updates as the response continues.