Cohen’s last days: Court hears of hotel performance, police call and DNA findings

Details of Tob Cohen’s final days came under fresh scrutiny on Thursday as witnesses told the High Court about his movements, a police complaint involving his wife and forensic findings from items recovered during investigations into his death.

The evidence was heard during the murder trial of Sarah Wairimu, who is accused of killing her husband, the Dutch businessman, with four prosecution witnesses appearing before Lady Justice Diana Rachel Kavedza on Thursday.

Among them was Haston Kombe, the owner of Plums Hotel and the 17th prosecution witness, who recalled seeing Cohen at the hotel on July 19, 2019, shortly before he disappeared.

Kombe told the court that Cohen took part in the evening entertainment and joined the hotel band on stage. He repeatedly sang a song titled ‘Love Gone Sour’.

The musician recalled Cohen singing the line: “You old woman, you treat me so mean; you are the meanest old woman I have ever seen.”

“The witness later learnt through media reports that Cohen had been reported missing,” the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said.

Another witness, Samuel Murathimi, who served as Golf Operations Manager at Muthaiga Golf Club at the time, gave evidence on Cohen’s visit to the club on the same date.

Murathimi presented records showing that Cohen had been at the golf club on July 19, 2019. The documents were admitted into evidence to support the prosecution’s case.

The court was also taken through an earlier complaint made by Cohen against his wife.

Sergeant Mbalwe of Parklands Police Station said Cohen reported an alleged assault on February 13, 2019. He initially told police that he did not want his wife arrested but later changed his position.

The officer further said Cohen contacted him on July 19, 2019, informing him that his wife was at their home and requesting police assistance.

“The matter was escalated to his superiors, who subsequently dispatched officers to the residence. According to the witness, effecting the arrest became difficult after the suspect locked herself inside the house,” the ODPP noted.

Mbalwe also testified about efforts made to contact Cohen after the complaint, as well as the registration of an assault case at the Kibera Law Courts on July 31, 2019.

He went on to give evidence about events that followed after Cohen was reported missing and confirmed police records that were presented before the court as documentary evidence.

The prosecution also called John Mungai, a former government analyst and forensic controller, who explained the results of DNA examinations conducted on various exhibits collected during the investigation.

Mungai said the items examined included material recovered from Cohen’s home, vehicles, bedrooms and a water tank.

He told the court that DNA testing on some of the exhibits produced profiles belonging to unidentified male and female sources.

Among the items examined was the steering wheel of motor vehicle KZQ 947. Mungai testified that the DNA profile obtained from it belonged to an unknown male.

“The witness further testified that DNA profiles obtained from Cohen's cartilage and nail samples were consistent with those of a biological sibling of Gabriella Hannah Cohen and Bernard Cohen,” the prosecution added.

The forensic expert further said some of the exhibits produced mixed DNA profiles, while others did not generate any DNA profile.

The trial has now been pushed to October 12 and 14, 2026. The prosecution is expected to call seven witnesses on October 12, followed by another five witnesses on October 14.