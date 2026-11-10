Tob Cohen's fear of death, divorce plans emerge in wife's murder trial

Tob Cohen had become so concerned about his safety that he was contemplating divorce and allegedly warned a former MP to hold his wife responsible should he turn up dead, the court hearing the murder case against Sarah Wairimu has been told.

Former Gatundu North MP Patrick Kariuki Muiruri testified that the businessman had repeatedly confided in him about his troubled marriage, claiming he was facing threats and physical assaults in the months before he went missing in July 2019.

Appearing in court on Monday for cross-examination, Muiruri said Cohen had openly discussed his fears and expressed a desire to leave the marriage, which he believed had become dangerous to his life.

Wairimu is facing charges over the alleged murder of her husband on July 19, 2019.

Muiruri told the court that Cohen had not only spoken about the alleged mistreatment but had also raised concerns about what might happen to him if the situation continued.

He further recalled receiving a telephone call from Cohen on the night of July 19, during which the businessman allegedly expressed fears about his personal safety.

The former legislator said he became suspicious that Cohen had been killed after learning that he had disappeared, linking his concerns to the earlier conversations they had held.

However, defence lawyer Parvin Bowry questioned how the witness arrived at that conclusion, challenging him to explain whether he had any evidence of a murder when he first raised the alarm.

Bowry also put Muiruri's account of Cohen's alleged final warning under scrutiny, particularly his claim that the businessman had asked him to hold Wairimu accountable if he was found dead.

The lawyer sought to establish whether the former MP had developed a negative opinion of Wairimu before the circumstances surrounding her husband's disappearance became clear.

His personal relationship with the accused also featured prominently during the cross-examination, with the defence suggesting that his testimony could have been influenced by previous disagreements between them.

Bowry questioned whether Muiruri had any ill feelings towards Wairimu and whether he had at some point made romantic advances towards her.

Separately, the trial heard how Cohen made changes to his estate planning as his marriage deteriorated.

Advocate Geoffrey Chege Kirundi, who handled the businessman's property transactions, told the court about discussions over a proposal to have the couple's matrimonial home registered in both their names.

Kirundi said the planned transfer was eventually abandoned by Cohen, who later instructed him to remove Wairimu from his will and replace her with his sister.

The lawyer's testimony further established that Cohen had taken steps towards ending the marriage through divorce proceedings amid the growing dispute between the couple.

Kirundi is scheduled to continue giving evidence on Tuesday as the court examines the events and relationships surrounding Cohen's death.