Court hears of Tob Cohen’s movements hours before disappearance

The final hours before Tob Cohen disappeared came under fresh scrutiny at the High Court on Wednesday, with four prosecution witnesses recounting his movements, encounters and activities at different locations in Nairobi.

The evidence before Hon. Lady Justice Kavedza Diana Rachel covered events at Cohen’s Lower Kabete home, his visit to Muthaiga Golf Club and his later appearance at Plums Hotel, where he was last seen by two employees.

Cohen’s widow, Sarah Wairimu Kamotho, is facing a murder charge over his death, with the prosecution continuing to present witnesses in support of its case at the High Court of Kenya at Kibera.

Davis Njuguna Kamau, the 13th prosecution witness and former chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, told the court that he had previously interacted with Sarah over difficulties in her marriage.

Kamau said Sarah had spoken to them about problems in her relationship with Cohen and alleged that her husband was abusive.

He said he later accompanied his friend Peter Karanja to the couple’s Lower Kabete residence after Karanja received a distress call from Sarah.

According to Kamau, Sarah said she was going through domestic challenges and claimed that police officers had arrived at the compound to harass her.

When Kamau and Karanja reached the gate, they found four people in civilian clothing who said they were police officers from Spring Valley Police Station.

The witness said Cohen later emerged from the house and questioned why they were at the compound.

Kamau told the court that Cohen made a phone call concerning people he said were claiming to be police officers in his compound before driving away.

The prosecution then presented evidence on Cohen’s movements after leaving the residence.

Denis Gekona, who served as Chief Security Officer at Muthaiga Golf Club at the time, produced records showing Cohen’s presence and activities at the club on July 19, 2019.

However, Gekona said the records available to him could not establish the precise time Cohen left the club.

The court subsequently heard that Cohen later went to Plums Hotel, where he spent part of the night.

Michael Wainaina Karuthai, a waiter at the hotel, said he served Cohen during the visit. He recalled that Cohen was later accompanied by Margaret Wanjiru and two other women.

Karuthai testified that Cohen eventually left the hotel at around 1:30 a.m., saying that was the last time he saw him.

Aggrey Ingano Muhalamu, who was working as a bartender at Plums Hotel, separately recalled serving Cohen on the same night.

Muhalamu told the court that Cohen settled his bill following a minor disagreement involving him and his friend Margaret Wanjiru.

He said Margaret was stopped from leaving the hotel together with Cohen.

According to the bartender, Cohen left the hotel sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. and appeared jovial as he departed.

The testimonies provided the prosecution with a timeline of Cohen’s movements and the people he interacted with in the period leading up to his disappearance, beginning with events at his Lower Kabete residence and ending with his departure from Plums Hotel.

The prosecution is expected to continue calling witnesses when the case resumes on Thursday.

The ODPP continues to place its evidence before the court in furtherance of its constitutional mandate, ensuring that the case is prosecuted professionally, independently, and in accordance with the law and due process.