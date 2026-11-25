The Tononoka Children's Court has convicted controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie Nthenge and 11 others of various offences against children, including cruelty to a child, assault causing actual bodily harm and infringement of children's right to education.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, Principal Magistrate N. Chepchirchir found 12 of the 36 accused persons guilty of specific offences, while acquitting the remaining 24 on every count.

Mackenzie, who was the first accused person, was convicted of assault causing actual bodily harm as an alternative to Count 2, as well as five counts of cruelty to a child under Counts 3, 12, 13, 15 and 17.

The court's decision means that the 12 convicted individuals will proceed to the sentencing stage, while the 24 acquitted persons are to be set at liberty unless they are being held in connection with another matter.

The court also convicted the second accused, Smart Deri Mwakalama, of assault causing actual bodily harm as an alternative to Count 2 and cruelty to a child under Count 15.

The third accused, Stephen Sanga Muye, was similarly found guilty of assault causing actual bodily harm as an alternative to Count 1 and cruelty to a child under Count 15.

Evans Kolombe Sirya, the fourth accused, and Titus Munyao Musyoka, the 11th accused, were each convicted of cruelty to a child under Count 15.

Gilbert Kea Katana, the 25th accused, and Peris Mupa alias Kadeo Yeri Katana, the 34th accused, were convicted of cruelty to a child under Count 3 and infringement of a child's right to education under Count 4.

Catherine Wanjiru Henry, the 32nd accused, was found guilty of cruelty to a child under Count 15 and infringement of a child's right to education under Count 16.

Alice Kawira, the 33rd accused, was convicted of infringing a child's right to education under Count 6, while Agnes Shihale Jumba, the 37th accused, was convicted of cruelty to a child under Count 13 and infringement of a child's right to education under Count 14.

The remaining two convicted individuals, Felix Katana and Frida Katana, who were listed as the 38th and 39th accused persons respectively, were found guilty of infringing a child's right to education under Count 11.

24 accused acquitted as court sets sentencing date

In the same judgment, the court acquitted 24 accused persons on all charges, including the sixth, eighth, ninth, 10th, 12th to 24th, 26th, 28th to 31st, 35th and 36th accused persons.

The magistrate also acquitted all the accused persons on the torture charges and on every other count for which they were not convicted.

Those acquitted are to be released unless they are being held in connection with another lawful matter.

The court did not impose sentences on the 12 convicted individuals and directed that they return to court on December 15, 2026, for mitigation. During mitigation, the convicted persons will have an opportunity to present circumstances they wish the court to consider before determining their sentences.

The Probation and Aftercare Service will also prepare pre-sentence reports to assist the court in determining appropriate sentences.

The judgment further provides that any party wishing to challenge the decision may appeal to the High Court within 14 days. For the convicted persons, the 14-day appeal period will run from the date of sentencing.