Government agency chiefs who have failed to implement the new public service human resource system risk being publicly exposed, with Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku announcing plans to publish their names before Christmas in a move aimed at forcing compliance and tightening scrutiny of public payroll spending.

Ruku said nearly 200 state agencies were yet to migrate to the mandatory Human Resource Information System (HRIS), despite repeated instructions from the government requiring them to adopt the platform.

Speaking during on Radio Generation's Power File show on Monday, the Public Service CS accused the institutions' leadership of frustrating the exercise by giving excuses instead of implementing the directive.

He said the government had already communicated its expectations through official circulars and a Cabinet resolution, leaving agency heads with little justification for remaining outside the system.

Ruku maintained that publishing the names of the defiant executives would expose their failure to comply and place them under public scrutiny over the management of government resources.

“As I have said, before Christmas I will be releasing a list of shame of all the CEOs who have not onboarded. I will say these are the CEOs that we have pushed through this circular and through cabinet decision, but they have come up with excuses as to why they are not onboarding to this system so that we can have a full Vision,” CS Ruku stated.

Ruku explains limits of his powers

The Cabinet Secretary admitted that his office does not have the authority to directly dismiss chief executives serving in institutions managed by other ministries or impose disciplinary measures against them.

He noted that he could not, for example, sack a university vice-chancellor serving under the Ministry of Education or independently punish a chief executive whose institution falls outside his ministry.

However, Ruku said he could bring the matter to the attention of Kenyans by identifying the institutions that had failed to comply and questioning how public money was being managed in the absence of proper payroll oversight.

He argued that the inability to track payments accurately raised concerns about how some government agencies were handling their financial and human resource responsibilities.

“As the Minister for Public Service, I may not have the powers to go and sack a CEO who is under the Ministry of Education. I may not institute administrative sanctions against a vice-chancellor of a certain university but I can tell Kenyans this is your money, and it is being lost if we not able to have a clear vision of how payments are being done at this particular university,” Ruku affirmed.

New platform targets payroll manipulation

The HRIS was introduced as part of the government's efforts to improve the management of public servants' records and strengthen controls over salary payments.

Its implementation is expected to help address long-standing payroll problems, including payments to non-existent employees, unauthorised allowances and cases where individuals receive more than one government salary.

Ruku said the upgraded platform has advanced security mechanisms that can identify suspicious activities and help investigators establish who attempted to interfere with payroll information.

The system can reportedly track users through their digital footprints and Internet Protocol (IP) addresses, allowing authorities to trace individuals involved in attempts to alter or manipulate records.

The CS said the technology would give the government better visibility of payroll operations while making it harder for individuals to conceal fraudulent activities.

Despite these measures, the disclosure that nearly 200 agencies have yet to join the platform points to continued challenges in implementing the government's human resource reforms across public institutions.

84 HR officials sent on leave over Sh6.2bn payroll scandal

Ruku's threat comes against the backdrop of a separate government crackdown on suspected payroll fraud involving the Kenya Prisons Service, Kenya Police Service and the Ministry of Health.

Earlier, the CS ordered 84 human resource officials from the three institutions to take 30 working days of leave after preliminary investigations uncovered suspected irregularities involving Sh6.2 billion in government payroll funds.

Addressing journalists at his offices on Friday, October 16, 2026, Ruku said investigators had established credible evidence of wrongdoing in the affected departments, with detectives expected to pursue those suspected of organising the scheme.

“We have credible evidence as far as Kenya Prisons is concerned, as far as the Ministry of Health is concerned, and also the Kenya Police Service,” Ruku said.

He directed principal secretaries and accounting officers in the affected departments to ensure the officials stepped aside for the 30-working-day period as investigations continued.

The move was intended to allow the investigations to proceed while the affected officers remained away from their human resource responsibilities.

The latest warning against agency chiefs signals a wider push by the Public Service Ministry to ensure government institutions comply with the new payroll management requirements and account for how public funds are spent.