Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko will have to settle a Sh500,000 penalty before the Senate can resume questioning him over his county government's finances, following a fresh ultimatum by legislators over his repeated failure to attend scheduled hearings.

The Senate County Public Accounts Committee (CPAC) on Monday declined to proceed with his appearance, insisting that the governor must first provide proof that he had paid the fine imposed over his failure to honour multiple invitations.

Ayacko has now been given seven days to comply, after which the committee intends to summon him again to confirm payment and address audit concerns raised against the Migori County Executive.

The decision came as senators also ordered fresh summonses for Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi, following requests by the two officials to have their respective appearances postponed.

Ayacko's penalty dates back to March 31, 2026, when the Senate adopted a resolution requiring him to pay Sh500,000 after repeatedly failing to appear before the committee.

The governor had been invited at least six times this year to respond to queries contained in the Auditor General's report on the Migori County Executive's expenditure accounts for the 2024/2025 financial year.

His first scheduled appearance was February 8, 2026, but he requested a postponement, which senators granted, setting March 18 as the new date.

He subsequently asked for another extension, but this time the committee declined. Despite being directed to attend on March 30, the governor did not turn up.

A similar situation arose on June 22 when he sought to have another hearing postponed. The request was rejected, but he later missed a further session scheduled for September 29.

Addressing the matter, committee chairperson Moses Kajwang said senators would not resume the examination of Migori's accounts until the governor fulfilled the outstanding payment obligation.

“The Sh500,000 fine was part of the resolutions of the House which required the Governor to implement,” Kajwang said as he adjourned the meeting.

“We adjourn the meeting. We give the Governor seven days to comply and pay the fine. We shall then issue summonses for the Governor to appear after seven days to confirm compliance and focus on issues raised in the Auditor General’s report.”

Ayacko contested the committee's position, arguing that the decision to penalise him had been reached without giving him an opportunity to explain the circumstances surrounding his absence from previous sessions.

He maintained that the committee should have heard his side before imposing the financial penalty, invoking Article 47 of the Constitution, which provides for fair administrative action.

“I ought to have been invited by the Committee to explain why I did not show up,” the Governor protested.

He further appealed to the senators to reconsider the manner in which the fine was imposed, warning that the decision could leave an unfair impression on the official parliamentary record.

“I beg the Committee to treat me lawfully. The fine was imposed before I was heard. I don’t want the record of this august House to state that I was guilty. This Committee should hear me out because I am entitled to a fair hearing,” he said.

Article 47 protects individuals against unfair administrative decisions and requires public institutions to observe lawful, reasonable and procedurally fair processes.

However, Kajwang maintained that the Senate had acted within its mandate, saying the governor had been given several opportunities to attend the hearings but failed to take them up.

“From the perspective of the Senate, the decision was very fair. It arose out of six invitations that you failed to honour,” he said.

CPAC Vice Chairperson Samson Cherarkey, who represents Nandi, also backed the committee's decision, saying senators had repeatedly granted Ayacko's requests to change his hearing dates.

“We always acceded to your requests for postponement. Oftentimes, we bent backwards to accommodate your requests,” he noted, adding that the committee would not proceed with the audit examination before the fine was cleared.

Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo also questioned Ayacko's objection, noting that he previously served in the Senate and chaired the same committee.

She argued that his experience in the House meant he was familiar with its procedures and the measures senators could take against public officials who failed to honour their invitations.

Other lawmakers, including Samburu Senator Lelegwe Ltumbesi, Lamu Senator Joseph Githuku and Tharaka Nithi Senator Mwenda Gataya Mofire, supported the position that Ayacko must pay the penalty before his hearing could continue.

Separately, the committee moved to summon Mung'aro after he failed to attend a session scheduled for Monday, November 23.

The Kilifi governor had written to the Senate on November 19 seeking a new date, explaining that the information requested by the committee was extensive and required additional time to compile and submit.

Wamatangi also sought an extension before his scheduled appearance on Tuesday, November 24.

In a letter dated November 20, the Kiambu governor requested more time to put together the documents and information required by the senators.

After considering the two requests, the committee resolved to issue summonses directing both governors to appear within seven days.

The Senate's planned examination of Migori County's accounts covers the implementation of the Auditor General's findings on the County Executive's financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year.

The committee was also expected to review the audit findings relating to the Receiver of Revenue Statements and County Revenue Fund Statements for the same period.