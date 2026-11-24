Used car importers have just weeks to bring vehicles first registered in 2019 into Kenya before they become ineligible for entry under new regulations set to take effect at the beginning of 2027.

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) has announced that December 31, 2026, will be the last day for importing vehicles in this category, warning that cars first registered in 2019 will not be admitted into the country from January 1, 2027.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, November 24, and published on MyGov, the standards agency stated that all used vehicles entering Kenya from the new year must be Right-Hand drive (RHD) models whose first registration took place on or after January 1, 2020.

The decision is based on the eight-year age limit governing the importation of second-hand vehicles under the Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, KS 1515:2000.

KEBS said the requirement applies to all categories of importers, including individuals, returning Kenyans, diplomatic personnel and businesses involved in the used car trade.

“Pursuant to the provision of KS 1515:2000 – Kenya Standard Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, and Legal Notice No.78 of 28th April 2020; The Verification of Conformity to Kenya Standards of Imports Order, we wish to notify all importers of used / second hand motor vehicles including returning residents, diplomatic staff and the general public that in observance of clause 2.5 of KS 1515:2000 on the eight (8) year age limit requirement, only Right Hand Drive (RHD) motor vehicles whose Year of First Registration is 1st January 2020 or later shall be allowed into the country effective 1st January 2027,” KEBS notice read in part.

The agency has also made it clear that vehicles registered for the first time in 2019 will not receive any extension beyond the December deadline, as their eligibility for importation ends when the new restrictions begin.

Five countries face additional inspection requirements

KEBS has separately reminded importers that second-hand vehicles sourced from Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Thailand and South Africa must be accompanied by Certificates of Roadworthiness (CoR).

The documents are issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ), which conducts the required inspections on behalf of KEBS.

The requirement is in addition to the general inspection standards that all imported vehicles must satisfy under KS 1515:2000.

“In addition to imported vehicles complying with KS 1515:2000 – Kenya Code of Practice for Inspection of Road Vehicles, vehicles imported from Japan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, Thailand and South Africa are required to be accompanied with Certificate of Roadworthiness (CoR) issued by Quality Inspection Services Inc. Japan (QISJ) on behalf of KEBS,” the notice stipulated.

KEBS further warned that certificates issued for vehicles first registered in 2019 will become invalid once the December 31 deadline passes.

“Further, given that vehicles first registered in 2019 will not be allowed into the country after 31st December 2026, the CORs for these vehicles will expire on the same date and will not be valid for the purposes of vehicle registration,” KEBS further explained.

Inspection process for imported cars

Securing a Certificate of Roadworthiness requires vehicles to undergo detailed mechanical checks before they can be approved for importation.

The inspection examines essential components, including brakes, the engine, steering system and suspension, to establish whether the vehicle meets the required road safety standards.

Vehicles found with faults may face delays or fail the assessment altogether, even where the defects appear minor.

The process also involves checking the accompanying paperwork to establish whether the information provided matches the vehicle being inspected.

Among the details examined are the chassis and engine numbers, the year of first registration and ownership records. Any mismatch in these particulars can lead to the rejection of an application for a Certificate of Roadworthiness.

Without the certificate, an imported vehicle cannot be cleared for entry into Kenya.

The latest notice therefore serves as a reminder to importers to observe both the vehicle age limit and inspection requirements before shipping their units, particularly those whose first registration took place in 2019.