Almost one million taxpayers have received relief from billions of shillings in accumulated tax charges after the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) waived Sh64.39 billion in penalties, interest and fines under an amnesty programme set to expire at the end of December.

The initiative, which targets individuals and businesses with unpaid tax obligations, has so far covered 984,489 taxpayers and enabled the government to recover Sh29.1 billion in principal tax payments as beneficiaries work to clear their outstanding debts.

KRA Commissioner for Large and Medium Taxpayers Weldon Ng'eno on Monday said the authority had cancelled Sh31.9 billion in interest, Sh32.5 billion in penalties and Sh11.5 million in fines by November 16, 2026.

The programme allows eligible taxpayers to have accumulated charges removed once they settle the principal tax owed and fulfil other prescribed requirements.

It applies to taxes falling under the Tax Procedures Act, Cap 469B, covering tax periods that ended on or before December 31, 2025.

However, eligibility is determined independently for every tax obligation and the period in which the liability arose. This means taxpayers must meet the conditions attached to each outstanding amount before receiving the waiver.

Ng'eno said taxpayers whose accounting periods closed in December 2025 were also covered, provided they paid the principal tax due for that year within the amnesty window.

The same relief applies to penalties and interest arising from monthly tax obligations for December 2025, allowing more taxpayers to benefit from the arrangement.

KRA has further included taxpayers whose unpaid liabilities are the subject of ongoing disputes. These include cases involving formal objections, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), proceedings at the Tax Appeals Tribunal and matters before the courts.

Those with disputed tax liabilities must, however, conclude their cases within the amnesty period and pay the full agreed principal amount by December 31, 2026, to qualify for the waiver.

To make access easier, the authority has automated the entire process through its iTax platform, meaning taxpayers do not have to file separate applications to receive the relief.

The system automatically checks whether a taxpayer meets the requirements and applies the amnesty once the necessary conditions have been fulfilled.

KRA has advised taxpayers to access their iTax accounts to establish their outstanding liabilities, confirm which amounts qualify and determine the principal tax they must pay before the deadline.

The authority has also clarified that the programme does not provide refunds or relief for penalties, interest and fines that had already been paid before the amnesty was reintroduced.

With the December 31 cut-off approaching, Ng'eno has called on taxpayers with outstanding obligations to settle their qualifying principal tax debts rather than risk losing the opportunity to have the additional charges waived.

Taxpayers who need help understanding the programme, checking their eligibility or establishing the amounts due have been advised to seek assistance at the nearest KRA offices.

The amnesty is part of the government's efforts to encourage tax compliance by giving individuals and businesses an opportunity to regularise their tax records without the added cost of accumulated penalties, interest and fines.