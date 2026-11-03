Security guard charged with theft of seized cigarettes worth Sh22.7 million

A Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) security guard has been charged with breaking into a government warehouse in Eldoret and stealing more than 1.8 million sticks of seized cigarettes valued at Sh22.7 million.

The suspect is accused of stealing 1,860,520 sticks of uncustomed Supermatch cigarettes worth Sh22,780,542, which KRA had seized and stored in its warehouse.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, KRA said the guard was also charged with an alternative count of negligence to prevent a felony.

The authority did not disclose when the alleged break-in and theft occurred or how the cigarettes were removed from the warehouse.

The suspect was arrested by immigration officers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) while attempting to travel to the State of Qatar.

His arrest followed the enforcement of a Departure Prohibition Order that restricted him from leaving the country.

KRA said the suspect was subsequently presented before Eldoret Senior Principal Magistrate Maureen Kesse, where he denied the charges.

The court denied him bond after the prosecution opposed his release, arguing that he was a flight risk.

If convicted, the suspect faces a prison sentence of up to seven years.

In a separate case, KRA reported that another suspect was charged at the Kabarnet Law Courts with possession of 262.5 litres of undiluted and eight litres of diluted undenatured ethanol.

The accused, jointly charged with another person who was not before the court, faced charges of possessing restricted goods contrary to the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004, and handling excisable goods without a licence under the Excise Duty Act.

She appeared before Magistrate Purity Koskey on October 28, 2026, and denied the charges.

The court released her on a bond of Sh30,000 or an alternative cash bail of Sh20,000. The case is scheduled for hearing on December 16, 2026.

KRA said those found guilty of the ethanol-related offences could face penalties including imprisonment of up to five years or a fine equivalent to 50% of the dutiable value of the goods, or both, for the first two counts.

For the third count, the accused could face a fine of up to Sh2 million, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

The authority said the enforcement operations were part of its efforts to facilitate legitimate trade, protect the public from harmful products and safeguard revenue collection.

It urged members of the public to report suspected tax evasion through its whistleblowing platform or by calling its official reporting lines.

KRA said it would treat informant information confidentially and keep identities anonymous.