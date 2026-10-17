Court orders State to open Sh154.2bn JKIA deal as airport expansion moves ahead
In his ruling, Justice Gregory Mutai found that the evidence presented did not justify suspending the airport upgrade.
In his ruling, Justice Gregory Mutai found that the evidence presented did not justify suspending the airport upgrade.
Public Health PS Mary Muthoni confirmed that all designated gates for passengers arriving from high-risk countries had been equipped and were operational, forming part of efforts to detect possible Ebola infections among travellers entering Kenya.
The suspect, identified as Wong Hiu Fung, had arrived in the country from Bangkok, Thailand.
Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir confirmed that the government is working on a tight schedule to ensure construction begins before the close of 2025.
This situation unfolds amid challenging economic conditions, where companies are striving to survive the financial strain, and individuals face decreasing disposable incomes.
The service will run five times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, Sundays, and twice on Fridays travelers with increased scheduling flexibility.
Mudavadi emphasized the need for a world-class airport to reinforce Kenya’s role as the premier gateway in the East African region.