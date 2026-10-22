KRA to enforce mandatory Digital Marine Cargo Insurance from November 1, 2026

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) will begin enforcing mandatory Digital Marine Cargo Insurance (MCI) for all incoming consignments from November 1, 2026, warning that shipments without valid insurance cover will be blocked from customs clearance.

In a public notice issued on October 22, KRA said it would enforce the requirement in collaboration with the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), following previous notices.

The authority directed importers and clearing agents to ensure all goods entering Kenya are covered by a valid marine cargo insurance policy issued exclusively by an insurer licensed by the IRA.

“To proceed with Customs clearance, the insurance certificate must be processed through the Digital MCI System and successfully transmitted to the iCMS platform prior to lodging a declaration,” KRA said.

The authority warned that consignments that fail to meet the requirements will not be cleared, urging traders and other stakeholders to comply ahead of the implementation date to avoid disruptions to importation and customs processing.

Under the new enforcement measures, obtaining an insurance policy alone will not be sufficient. Importers and their agents must also ensure the insurance certificate has been processed through the designated digital system and successfully transmitted to the Integrated Customs Management System (iCMS) before submitting a customs declaration.

KRA said the requirements would apply to all incoming consignments into the country, placing responsibility on importers and clearing agents to confirm that their shipments have the necessary documentation before initiating customs clearance.

The notice underscores the authority’s intention to enforce compliance with the digital marine cargo insurance framework, with non-compliant shipments facing delays at the clearance stage.

KRA urged stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the procedures and ensure their insurance documentation meets the requirements before the November deadline.

The authority also directed importers seeking further information to consult the Insurance Regulatory Authority’s website, where it has published details on enforcing local marine cargo insurance for importers.

The Commissioner for Customs and Border Control signed the notice and called on all affected parties to ensure full compliance.

The enforcement comes as the government seeks compliance with the mandatory insurance requirement for goods imported into Kenya. However, the notice did not specify penalties beyond blocking consignments that fail to meet the stated conditions.

Importers and clearing agents have until November 1 to ensure their insurance policies and digital documentation are in order to avoid interruptions to customs clearance.