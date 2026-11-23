Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku has pledged to overhaul Nairobi’s infrastructure, promising to tackle perennial flooding, poor drainage, unsafe buildings and inadequate urban planning if elected governor in 2027.

Ruku said the capital's infrastructure had failed to keep pace with its growing population, with several estates still relying on drainage systems dating back to 1963 despite rapid construction and expansion.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Generation's Power File show, Ruku said Nairobi needed a comprehensive development master plan bringing together the county government, national government and other agencies to address the city's longstanding challenges.

"When it comes to drainage failures, many of the estates you see around Nairobi, the constituencies and the wards are standing on 1963 drainage systems," he said.

He blamed poor urban planning, weak enforcement of building regulations and corruption for the recurring cases of building collapses and flooding, arguing that developers had continued putting up structures without adequate oversight.

"There are things we can tell if you give this person a licence to do these things the shortcut way, it is going to cost Kenyans. But because someone here and there collects a bribe or looks the other way," he said.

Ruku also identified poor electricity connections as a major contributor to fires in informal settlements and markets, saying the county needed to work with the Ministry of Energy, Kenya Power and other stakeholders to develop a citywide electricity connectivity plan.

He cited a fire in Kangemi that had left 165 households without homes and belongings, arguing that proper planning and coordination could reduce such disasters.

The CS said Nairobi had the resources and technical expertise to address its infrastructure problems but lacked effective planning and project implementation.

"Nairobi is a swamp. But we have cities in the world which are being reclaimed from the sea, and where it rains, there is no kind of mess which you normally have," he said.

Ruku also cited the city's growing informal settlements, saying more than 65 per cent of Nairobi households were in such areas, worsening challenges involving drainage, sewerage and access to basic services.

He said he had lived in Nairobi since joining university at the age of 18 and understood the challenges facing residents across different neighbourhoods.

"This city needs to be a first-world city. And for us to take it to a first-world city, we need proper planning. We need someone who can be able to conceptualise difficult, complex situations," he said.

Ruku said he was offering himself as a candidate for governor, citing his experience in public service, international development projects and management as qualifications for the job.

The Nairobi governor’s race is already attracting several aspirants, including Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, who is eyeing the seat on a Mwananchi Party ticket, and incumbent Johnson Sakaja, who plans to defend his position on an ODM ticket.

Other politicians who have declared interest are former Starehe MP Margaret Wanjiru (Kenya Moja Movement Party), Agnes Kagure (Kenya Patriots Party), James Gakuya (DCP), George Aladwa (ODM), Ronald Karauri (UDA) and Tony Gachoka (KANU).

Former Nairobi County Chief Officer Geoffrey Mosiria has also expressed interest in the seat, although his party affiliation remains unclear.