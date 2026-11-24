A high-profile religious leader in Zimbabwe has found himself at the centre of a police investigation after officers stormed a church service in Harare and arrested preacher Uebert Angel over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.

Angel, the founder of the international charismatic ministry Spirit Embassy, was apprehended on Sunday while leading a service, in an operation that has since attracted widespread attention following the circulation of videos and photographs showing his arrest.

Images shared online captured a convoy of vehicles accompanying the preacher as he was transported in a police van, with several armed officers surrounding him.

Zimbabwean police confirmed that Angel had been arrested but did not provide further information about the circumstances of the alleged offences or the investigation.

A member of his team, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, subsequently confirmed that the preacher remained in police custody, although the date and time of his expected court appearance were still uncertain.

Speaking to the state-owned Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC), Madhuku said authorities could present Angel in court later in the day or the following day.

"It can be in the afternoon or tomorrow [Tuesday]. We are still within the legal framework [for him to appear in court]," Professor Lovemore Madhuku told ZBC in a clip circulated online.

Angel's arrest has placed the spotlight on a preacher whose religious influence has been accompanied by several controversies, including allegations of sexual misconduct and questions surrounding his previous diplomatic appointment.

In 2021, President Emmerson Mnangagwa appointed Angel as Zimbabwe's special presidential envoy and ambassador-at-large to Europe and the Americas, giving him a diplomatic role beyond his religious activities.

Two years later, he was thrust into another controversy after an undercover investigation by Al Jazeera raised allegations about his involvement in a gold-smuggling operation.

The Qatar-based broadcaster reported that Angel had offered undercover journalists the use of his diplomatic status to facilitate the laundering of large amounts of money through a gold-smuggling scheme operating in Zimbabwe.

According to the investigation, the preacher told the undercover reporters that the proposed arrangement had received approval from President Mnangagwa.

His latest arrest also comes against the backdrop of earlier accusations involving his conduct towards women.

A 2021 report by Zimbabwean online publication ZimLIVE revealed that several women had previously made allegations of sexual impropriety against Angel, with at least five of the complainants reportedly living in England.

The publication also reported that Angel had rejected the accusations.

The 48-year-old British Zimbabwean preacher heads Spirit Embassy, an international church with branches in Zimbabwe, South Africa and the United Kingdom.

He is also associated with several prominent religious figures across the continent, including Malawian televangelist Shepherd Bushiri.

With the preacher still being held by Zimbabwean police, his anticipated court appearance is expected to provide further clarity on the allegations that led to his arrest.