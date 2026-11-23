At least 24 civilians, among them seven children and six women, have been killed in an armed attack in South Sudan’s Warrap State, in the latest incident to expose the country's worsening security situation.

The killings occurred in Bol Bol Boma, Tonj East County, between Saturday night and Sunday morning, with local authorities blaming suspected fighters from the Sudan People’s Liberation Army in Opposition (SPLA-IO).

Machuei Bith, the acting commissioner of Tonj East County, told Agence France-Presse (AFP) that the attackers came from neighbouring Unity State and were allegedly members of the opposition force associated with former vice-president Riek Machar.

Bith said the confirmed death toll had increased from an earlier estimate of 15 after authorities received additional reports from the affected community.

The victims were mainly local herders and residents caught in the attack. Four armed men wearing SPLA-IO uniforms were also reportedly killed.

A local police officer independently confirmed the incident to AFP but declined to be identified.

Authorities said they would dispatch a team to investigate the attack, cautioning that the number of casualties could rise as more information becomes available.

The assault adds to a series of deadly confrontations in Warrap State, where disputes over livestock, territory and resources have fuelled recurring intercommunal violence.

Last week, fighting between groups from two districts of the state at a market in Makuach left 17 people dead and 23 others injured, according to local authorities.

In October, at least 72 people were killed in clashes along the border between Warrap and neighbouring Unity State.

The violence is unfolding against the backdrop of renewed political instability threatening South Sudan's fragile peace process.

The country gained independence in July 2011 but descended into civil war in December 2013 after a power struggle between President Salva Kiir and his then-deputy, Machar.

The conflict drew in rival military factions and communities, killing an estimated 400,000 people and displacing millions before a peace agreement was signed in 2018.

However, the deal has struggled to deliver lasting stability, with political disagreements and renewed clashes continuing to threaten its implementation.

Tensions have intensified since Machar was placed under house arrest in March 2025, raising concerns about the future of the power-sharing arrangement.

Repeated attacks have also deepened the humanitarian crisis, leaving rural communities vulnerable to displacement, food shortages and limited access to healthcare.

The latest killings underscore the challenges facing South Sudanese authorities as they struggle to contain armed violence and protect civilians amid growing political divisions.