Zimbabwean police have arrested preacher and founder of Spirit Embassy, Urbert Angel, over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) confirmed the arrest in a statement shared on X on Sunday, saying the cleric, whose real name is Uebert Mudzanire, was taken into custody on the allegations.

“The ZRP confirms the arrest of Prophet Urbert Angel this afternoon on indecent assault and sodomy allegations,” the police said.

Police added that further details surrounding the arrest would be provided in due course.

More to follow...